Evacuations lifted as crews continue battling 2 wildfires in southern Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two wildfires burning in southern Arizona forced residents to temporarily evacuate their homes on Thursday. In an update on Friday afternoon, evacuation orders were lifted for those impacted by the Wildhorse Fire, which is burning near Sierra Vista. The flames started on Thursday afternoon, about three miles east of Ramsey Canyon. The fire forced people to leave in areas south of Three Canyons, east of state Route 92 to Deer Ridge and in the Wildhorse and Andalusian Way areas. However, everyone can return home and state Route 92 is back open.

Here is a look at the #WildhorseFire near Hereford courtesy of @ArizonaDOT traffic camera in Sierra Vista. Near critical fire weather conditions will continue the rest of the afternoon with wind gusts in excess of 30 mph. Follow @azstateforestry for the latest info. #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/IR8SV6EYar — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 22, 2023

About two hours after officials first reported the fire, crews had stopped forward progress on the Wildhorse Fire and worked on getting a containment line around the blaze. It’s burned about 747 acres and is 5% contained, according to an update from Arizona State Forestry on Friday. Firefighters have been battling the flames from the air and the ground. Wind gusts have reached 30 mph.

The fire that started after the Wildhorse Fire is the Post Fire, which is burning about seven miles southwest of Benson. It’s scorched about 1,200 acres and jumped state Route 90. However, at around 9 p.m. Thursday, state forest officials said forward progress had been stopped, and it’s 5% contained. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office told people living in the Whetstone Canyons area and near state Route 90 to leave but were allowed back into their homes around 9 p.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported in either fire, and no buildings have been damaged. It’s unclear what started both fires.

It's burning about 7 miles southwest of Benson. (Arizona's Family)

