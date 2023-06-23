DPS arrests man accused of impersonating an officer east of Sedona

NEAR SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Department of Public Safety said on Friday deputies caught an armed man pretending to be a police officer in northern Arizona and believe more victims could be out there. Investigators said 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn got into a road rage incident with the victim on Interstate 17 in the Munds Park area on Monday. Both pulled over on the exit ramp and Osborn got out of his SUV and approached the victim’s car with a holstered gun in his right hand, police said.

The victim records parts of the argument. In the video, Osborn is heard claiming he’s a police officer and an undercover detective. “I’m on an emergency call right now,” the suspect said in the video. “You could go to jail right now for obstruction.” DPS said when the victim asked to see Osborn’s badge, he got back into his SUV and drove off. Detectives say Osborn was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges including impersonating a peace officer, disorderly conduct with a firearm and assault.

Detectives they Osborn has done this before and more victims are out there. Any possible victims should contact the DPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

--Detectives Arrest Suspect Accused of Impersonating a Peace Officer--

Detectives believe there may be additional victims from other impersonation incidents involving Osborn. Any victims should contact the AZDPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

More details: https://t.co/bgAR2D5VfA pic.twitter.com/Pp0V3QM9fw — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 23, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.