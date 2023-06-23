110 ° Day Contest
DPS arrests man accused of impersonating an officer east of Sedona

DPS says 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn was pretending to be a police officer during a road rage...
DPS says 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn was pretending to be a police officer during a road rage argument.(DPS/Coconino County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEAR SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Department of Public Safety said on Friday deputies caught an armed man pretending to be a police officer in northern Arizona and believe more victims could be out there. Investigators said 55-year-old Shawn E. Osborn got into a road rage incident with the victim on Interstate 17 in the Munds Park area on Monday. Both pulled over on the exit ramp and Osborn got out of his SUV and approached the victim’s car with a holstered gun in his right hand, police said.

The victim records parts of the argument. In the video, Osborn is heard claiming he’s a police officer and an undercover detective. “I’m on an emergency call right now,” the suspect said in the video. “You could go to jail right now for obstruction.” DPS said when the victim asked to see Osborn’s badge, he got back into his SUV and drove off. Detectives say Osborn was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges including impersonating a peace officer, disorderly conduct with a firearm and assault.

Detectives they Osborn has done this before and more victims are out there. Any possible victims should contact the DPS Duty Office at 602-223-2212.

