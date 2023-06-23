Cybercriminals are targeting popular kids video games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With kids out of school for summer, it’s a great time to make sure they know the rules about being online. Cybercriminals launched more than 7 million attacks on children, exploiting popular games titles in 2022, that is according to cyber security company Kaspersky. The company saw increased phishing pages that mimic popular games like Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite and Apex Legends.

The scammers try to get kids to click on links so they can reach their parents’ devices and steal information. Kurt Baumgartner, a cyber security expert, says, “One rule parents can help lay down is tell their kids, you know, if there’s a chat going on, you’re not to click on links that strangers or other players are sending you. So, stay away from those.”

Baumgartner is a principal security researcher with Kaspersky’s Global and Research Analysis Team. He says to remind your children repeatedly not to give out any personal information on game chats, including their names and location. He says it’s not just gaming sites; cybercriminals are latching on to whatever is popular. “Whether it’s a new album by Taylor Swift or a new movie that’s coming out that’s hugely popular, they’re going to try to latch onto that popularity and try to get their software installed on different and different systems.”

Baumgartner says to add a parental control app and tell your kids how these apps work and that you are trying to keep them safe online. And spend more time communicating with your kids about online safety, and remind them of the rules often.

