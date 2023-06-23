ASU ocean expert discusses dangers of exploring depths after submersible implosion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The tragic story of the five lives lost during OceanGate’s trip to the Titanic served as a grim reminder of the dangers of Earth’s ocean depths. “Working in the deep sea is no easy feat; it’s still a frontier,” said Susanne Neuer, the ASU School of Ocean Futures director.

Neuer is a researcher at the university. She regularly sends equipment to analyze areas of the Atlantic Ocean as deep as the Titanic wreckage. “It’s a very extreme environment for us as humans. The deep sea is very extreme,” she said.

The director says there is a reason only 20% of the ocean floor has been mapped. “Often, we say we know more about the surface of the moon or Mars than we know about the deep sea because you have that blanket of water covering the sea floor, which keeps you from actually seeing things,” she explained.

The biggest challenge at extreme depths for people is pressure; anything with air at those levels runs the risk of an implosion. This is what authorities believe happened to the OceanGate vessel. In Neuer’s research, she ensures the equipment they send down has no surface air. “They never go down with the air from the surface because that surrounding pressure, even going down 30 feet or so, is so great our sample bottles would implode,” she said. Pressure isn’t the only danger. “The instrumentation has to be very sturdy, of course; it’s saltwater which is very corrosive,” Neuer explained.

You also lose light quickly as you descend. Neuer says you start losing sunlight about 500 meters into the dive, similar to five and a half football fields in length. This is well before you reach two and a half miles deep, which is the depth of the Titanic. “It’s completely dark so we can’t rely on any outside light to shine on anything we research. Any light we need we need to bring along with us,” she said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.