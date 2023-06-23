Alleged assault suspect in custody after barricading himself inside Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An assault suspect has been arrested after barricading himself inside a Phoenix home on Thursday afternoon, investigators say. Just after 2 p.m., two victims told officers they were attacked by a man with a weapon near 7th Street and Las Palamaritas Drive, north of Northern Avenue. The suspect then took off to his house nearby, investigators said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., offices confirmed the man was taken into custody. His name hasn’t been released. The two assault victims weren’t seriously injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

