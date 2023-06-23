110 ° Day Contest
Alleged assault suspect in custody after barricading himself inside Phoenix home

The two victims weren’t seriously injured, police said.
The two victims weren't seriously injured, police said.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An assault suspect has been arrested after barricading himself inside a Phoenix home on Thursday afternoon, investigators say. Just after 2 p.m., two victims told officers they were attacked by a man with a weapon near 7th Street and Las Palamaritas Drive, north of Northern Avenue. The suspect then took off to his house nearby, investigators said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., offices confirmed the man was taken into custody. His name hasn’t been released. The two assault victims weren’t seriously injured, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

