$50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Glendale grocery store

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley grocery store shopper is now $50,000 richer after buying a winning Powerball lottery ticket! On Wednesday, the Arizona Lottery announced that the lucky ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store located at 5771 W Thunderbird Road in Glendale.

The winning numbers are 5, 11, 33, 35, and 63, with a Powerball of 14.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday for an estimated $427 million jackpot, with a cash value of $221.1 million. There is also a Mega Millions drawing on Friday night with a jackpot of $320 million!

To learn more about the Arizona Lottery drawings and tickets, click here.

