110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

$50K winning Powerball ticket sold at Glendale grocery store

The Arizona Lottery announced the winning ticket was sold at a Frys Food Store
The Arizona Lottery announced the winning ticket was sold at a Frys Food Store(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley grocery store shopper is now $50,000 richer after buying a winning Powerball lottery ticket! On Wednesday, the Arizona Lottery announced that the lucky ticket was sold at a Fry’s Food Store located at 5771 W Thunderbird Road in Glendale.

The winning numbers are 5, 11, 33, 35, and 63, with a Powerball of 14.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday for an estimated $427 million jackpot, with a cash value of $221.1 million. There is also a Mega Millions drawing on Friday night with a jackpot of $320 million!

To learn more about the Arizona Lottery drawings and tickets, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

On May 2, a jury found Jacob Samia (left) guilty of five counts, including first-degree murder,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Vietnam veteran in Gilbert
Scammers try to get kids to click on links so they can reach their parents’ devices and steal...
Cybercriminals are targeting popular kids’ video games
Tennessee police K9 retires after 7 years and being shot
Study finds Phoenicians owe the most in auto loans than any other major U.S. city, and it's not...
Phoenicians have more auto loan debt than drivers in most major cities