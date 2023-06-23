2 people in critical condition from a house fire in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A house fire in west Phoenix put two people in the hospital in critical condition Thursday night.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson says firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale, Tolleson, Sun City and Avondale responded to multiple reports of a structure fire near 107th and Campbell avenues, south of Camelback Road. When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from inside a home and started working on the fire. During a search and rescue, crews found a man and a woman unconscious and not breathing inside the home. They were taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and there were no other reports of injuries.

