110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 people in critical condition from a house fire in west Phoenix

A man and a woman were found unconscious and not breathing inside burning home in west Phoenix...
A man and a woman were found unconscious and not breathing inside burning home in west Phoenix on Thursday night, June 22. They were take to a hospital in extremely critical condition.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A house fire in west Phoenix put two people in the hospital in critical condition Thursday night.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson says firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale, Tolleson, Sun City and Avondale responded to multiple reports of a structure fire near 107th and Campbell avenues, south of Camelback Road. When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from inside a home and started working on the fire. During a search and rescue, crews found a man and a woman unconscious and not breathing inside the home. They were taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and there were no other reports of injuries.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

A man died after he was apparently shot Thursday night in South Mountain Village near 16th and...
Man dead after shooting in south Phoenix; police seek tips for suspect
One person is dead after a vehicle they were in crashed into a pole in Mesa Friday morning.
2 people dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Mesa
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Friday 06/23/2023
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the United States doesn't have to secure water access for the...
Navajo Nation advocates surprised by Supreme Court ruling on water access