1 person dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Mesa Friday morning. Police say they have video of the crash and it appears the vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic, hit a curb and drove into a pole near Alma School Road and Pampa Avenue, which is north of Elliot Road. The passenger of the vehicle died on the scene while the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Alma School Road is currently closed in both directions between Pecos Avenue and Elliot Road as police investigate what led up to the crash.

