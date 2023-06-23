110 ° Day Contest
1 person dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Mesa

One person is dead after a vehicle they were in crashed into a pole in Mesa Friday morning.
One person is dead after a vehicle they were in crashed into a pole in Mesa Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:10 AM MST
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Mesa Friday morning. Police say they have video of the crash and it appears the vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic, hit a curb and drove into a pole near Alma School Road and Pampa Avenue, which is north of Elliot Road. The passenger of the vehicle died on the scene while the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Alma School Road is currently closed in both directions between Pecos Avenue and Elliot Road as police investigate what led up to the crash.

