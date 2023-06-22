Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after an apparent drive-by shooting in Laveen.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out around midnight to a Laveen neighborhood near 29th Avenue and Pecan Road, just north of Southern Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot several times. The woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this time, details about a suspect have not been released, but detectives believe the incident was a drive-by.

An investigation remains underway.

