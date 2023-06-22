110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior

The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was found on Loop 202 in Mesa.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The woman found dead inside a vehicle parked along Red Mountain Loop 202 on Monday had been missing two days before. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office believes the body found in the vehicle was 24-year-old Kristina Cooper. Her family reported her missing two days prior to law enforcement finding her body.

On Monday, June 19, the troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to a parked vehicle parking on Loop 202 in Mesa, near the Country Club Drive off-ramp. There they found Cooper inside the vehicle and closed the off-ramp while they investigated the area.

Information on her death is still extremely limited, but MCSO says an investigation remains ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

Gas prices in Phoenix continue to drop
Phoenix area interfaith network providing heat relief seeks more volunteers
Phoenix area short-term rentals in decline due to saturated market
File photo for gas prices.
Gas prices in Arizona down more than 50 cents in the last month