Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The woman found dead inside a vehicle parked along Red Mountain Loop 202 on Monday had been missing two days before. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office believes the body found in the vehicle was 24-year-old Kristina Cooper. Her family reported her missing two days prior to law enforcement finding her body.

On Monday, June 19, the troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to a parked vehicle parking on Loop 202 in Mesa, near the Country Club Drive off-ramp. There they found Cooper inside the vehicle and closed the off-ramp while they investigated the area.

Information on her death is still extremely limited, but MCSO says an investigation remains ongoing.

