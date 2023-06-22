Two dogs found dead after a house fire in Wittman

WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two dogs are dead and an unknown number of people are displaced Wednesday night after a house fire in Wittman.

An Arizona Fire and Medical official said crews arrived at the home with heavy smoke and flames near Ash and Myers streets. The size of the fire forced crews to take a defensive strategy to prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby houses. Once the main fire was out, crews entered the home and found two dead dogs inside. However, no other injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire, and the AFMA spokesperson said it is unclear how many people will be displaced by the fire.

