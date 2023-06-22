‘Things just weren’t adding up’: Scammers targeting real estate agents in Payson

PAYSON (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a scam making the rounds in parts of the country, robbing people of their properties, including in Arizona. The scammers are impersonating landowners and trying to pull a fast one on realtors to walk away with tens of thousands of dollars, possibly even more. “I had that gut feeling, and it just wasn’t right,” said Katie Wakefield, a realtor with Realty Executives Arizona Territory.

Wakefield said the scam started with an email received in late May that was sent from a person wanting her to sell their empty lot in Payson. She said she asked them to give her a call. “They immediately responded back. It was almost like an automated email that was sent back to me. And they said, ‘If you can just go take a look at the lot and tell me what you think’,” she said.

She began to ask questions about the property. “Things just weren’t adding up,” she said. Wakefield did some research on the Gila County Assessor’s Office website. She noticed the names on the property title and on the sender’s email did not match. She sent them an email saying, “I’m sorry, but we’ve had a lot of fraudulent people trying to sell lots that they don’t own and your emails aren’t sounding legit. I’m not interested at this time.”

People who are at their most vulnerable are being taken advantage of by fraudsters.

Payson police say two scams targeting realtors in the area have been reported in the last two weeks. We’re told one of those listings made it all the way to closing day, but then the seller didn’t want to meet with the notary in person and hadn’t picked a bank to have the money deposited. Police say the notary reported this to the title company, which then realized they handled the sale of the same piece of land two decades ago. They contacted the real owner and canceled the transaction. “It’s super scary that they’re doing this and not only can you be liable, there’s the title company that’s involved in this and then the poor owners of the property,” said Wakefield.

Police say there were similarities in both cases:

The seller wanted to sell fast and below market value.

They asked for a cash-only transaction.

The seller only communicated via email or phone but never wanted to meet in person.

They are reported to be a man with a “heavy Middle Eastern” accent.

All the paperwork was e-signed via email.

Payson detectives say the title company and the real estate broker tracked the IP address, and it came back from overseas. It’s a good thing Wakefield listened to her gut. “This isn’t just a side gig for me,” said Wakefield. “This is what we’ve chosen to do, and when somebody comes and threatens that, it makes me go on the defense.”

The Arizona Association of REALTORS said this scam is not isolated to Payson. You can click here for more tips.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.