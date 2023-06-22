SRP testing equipment to keep crews safe from high voltage

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Whether it’s keeping your power on or restoring it after a storm, SRP crews are risking their lives. They rely on their equipment to protect them, and two men work to do that. SRP has been testing gloves since 1975 and tested 3,600 pairs of gloves and 1,900 rubber mat blankets last year.

About 2,200 power and water field employees rely on the safety of their equipment. “We test them twice a year, gloves and blankets once a year,” said Tim Pagnozzi, an SRP test technician foreman.

Gloves are first filled with air and checked visually inside and out to detect any holes or abrasions. “You can feel if there are any cracks or ozone or anything wrong. You can feel it, or you can listen for a hole because a lot of times you don’t see it; it’s such a minute hole,” said Jim Latas, another SRP test technician.

From there, the two-man team dunks the rubber gloves into a tank filled with over 200 gallons of water for three minutes. Depending on the type of glove and the amount of electricity it is designed to handle, each glove will be subjected to electricity ranging from 2,500 volts to more than 40,000 volts. “We fill the glove with water; we have a ground probe go down into the water. So if there is any transfer of water in the outside to the inside, through a pinhole, it would be a short circuit, and the glove would fail,” said Pagnozzi.

SRP just donated an EV to West-MEC students wanting to learn how to work on electric vehicles.

The team pulls the plug on any failing gloves, but the blankets will be repaired at least once before decommissioning. SRP averages 10 million hours of work per year. In the last 10 years, has had three incidents of electrical contact resulting in an OSHA-reportable industrial injury, according to a spokesperson.

Often, Pagnozzi says it’s not the equipment itself but a mistake made by the user. Still, keeping the crew members safe means everything to the small but mighty team. “It feels good, but you got to think that way, and you have to stay on your a-game every minute that you’re in here doing something,” Latas said.

Employees are encouraged to turn them in for additional testing if they feel any piece of equipment has been compromised.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.