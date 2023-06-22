110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Seasonal temperatures to finish out the week

A wide trough of low pressure has been keeping us relatively cool and breezy at times.
A wide trough of low pressure has been keeping us relatively cool and breezy at times.(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The upper-level weather pattern hasn’t changed much in the past several days, if not a couple of weeks. A ridge of high pressure over northern Mexico has been pushing against a series of storms rolling across portions of California and heading north of our state. Those lows, a wide trough of low pressure, have been keeping us relatively cool and breezy at times. That will change for the weekend as the ridge of high pressure will begin to build into Arizona from the southeast.

The ridge won’t get to position over Arizona, so highs will be limited to the 110-112 range for Monday through Friday next week. However, the ridge makes inroads next weekend, and by then, don’t be surprised if we are talking highs around 115. All this heat, “the pain before the rain,” must occur as the monsoon pattern begins to set up. We’re still looking at a delayed onset of the monsoon for Arizona. For the Valley, we may not see any rain until the second or third week of July. That contrasts last year when we started early and had a bunch of rain in late June.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

.
Hot temperatures on the way for Arizona
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday 06/22/2023
Expect highs around 105 on Thursday and even more relaxed on Friday with a high of 100.
First Alert heat next week as winds pick up on Thursday
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9pm update for 6/21/2023