Seasonal temperatures to finish out the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The upper-level weather pattern hasn’t changed much in the past several days, if not a couple of weeks. A ridge of high pressure over northern Mexico has been pushing against a series of storms rolling across portions of California and heading north of our state. Those lows, a wide trough of low pressure, have been keeping us relatively cool and breezy at times. That will change for the weekend as the ridge of high pressure will begin to build into Arizona from the southeast.

The ridge won’t get to position over Arizona, so highs will be limited to the 110-112 range for Monday through Friday next week. However, the ridge makes inroads next weekend, and by then, don’t be surprised if we are talking highs around 115. All this heat, “the pain before the rain,” must occur as the monsoon pattern begins to set up. We’re still looking at a delayed onset of the monsoon for Arizona. For the Valley, we may not see any rain until the second or third week of July. That contrasts last year when we started early and had a bunch of rain in late June.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.