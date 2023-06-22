Phoenix senior center volunteer wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward at the Devonshire Senior Center to Lorrie Elvendahl, a valued volunteer. “She’s 88 years young, 17 years she has volunteered as the secretary and treasurer. She makes sure that three days a week we have all the bingo things that we need, and the volunteers are there to help out,” said volunteer Joey Gooch, who nominated Lorrie.

Lorrie organizes entertaining bingo games and plans three to four dinner events each year so seniors have other events to look forward to. Because of her hard work, the folks at the senior center wanted to Pay It Forward to her. “Well as you know this 88-year young lady, she has been volunteering for 17 years. She does all this so we can play bingo. I decided I was going to nominate her, the folks at Channel 5 agreed,” Joey said while walking into the bingo game.

Lorrie was touched to be recognized and loves putting in her time to help others. “Well, what else am I going to do? I love this center and the center has done so much for so many. If I can keep helping, I will keep doing it,” she said.

A Peoria couple who cooks for the less fortunate wins Pay It Forward. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Penguin Air & Plumbing.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, log on to our webpage and fill out a nomination form.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.