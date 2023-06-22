110 ° Day Contest
No arrests after teen boy shot and killed in west Phoenix

The boy was gunned down near a park.
The boy was gunned down near a park.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are trying to find whoever shot a teen boy close to a west Phoenix park on Tuesday night. Investigators said 17-year-old Fabian Rivera was shot near Desert Star Park around 11 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, and the police were called. He later died. Police said they collected evidence at the shooting scene, which led them to a home near the park. They searched the house and detained multiple people.

However, after they were questioned, they were let go. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Investigators said 17-year-old Fabian Rivera was shot near Desert Star Park around 11 p.m.
Investigators said 17-year-old Fabian Rivera was shot near Desert Star Park around 11 p.m.(Arizona's Family)

