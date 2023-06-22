Mold on strawberries and sausage among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 21, 2023:

Bogeys - 6463 S Rural Road, Tempe

3 violations

  • Meat jerky not from approved source
  • Brown organic matter in ice machine
  • Food debris on slicer

The Breakfast Club - 2 E Jefferson Street, Phoenix

  • 9 boxes of strawberries with white/green fuzzy growth
  • Roasted red salsa not kept cold enough
  • Chicken kept past discard date

Hawthorn Court at Ahwatukee (Assisted Living) - 13822 S 46th Place, Phoenix

5 violations

  • Raw ground beef stored over bacon
  • Deli meat not date marked
  • Pulled pork not cooling properly
  • Mixed vegetables out of temperature
  • Puréed carrots not held hot enough

AZ Ice Gilbert - 2305 E Knox Road, Gilbert

5 violations

  • Mold growing on sausage sticks
  • Eggs stored above cheese
  • Can opener with food debris
  • Hot dogs and chicken wings out of temperature
  • Steak not date marked

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Someburros - 101 E Baseline Road, Tempe

Barro’s Pizza - 1925 E Brown Road, Mesa

Cranberry Hills - 3003 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Oscars Pier 83 - 18589 N 59th Ave, Glendale

Original Geno’s - 2211 W Camelback Road, Phoenix

Cantina Gueros - 25315 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

