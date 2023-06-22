Mold on strawberries and sausage among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 21, 2023:
Bogeys - 6463 S Rural Road, Tempe
3 violations
- Meat jerky not from approved source
- Brown organic matter in ice machine
- Food debris on slicer
The Breakfast Club - 2 E Jefferson Street, Phoenix
- 9 boxes of strawberries with white/green fuzzy growth
- Roasted red salsa not kept cold enough
- Chicken kept past discard date
Hawthorn Court at Ahwatukee (Assisted Living) - 13822 S 46th Place, Phoenix
5 violations
- Raw ground beef stored over bacon
- Deli meat not date marked
- Pulled pork not cooling properly
- Mixed vegetables out of temperature
- Puréed carrots not held hot enough
AZ Ice Gilbert - 2305 E Knox Road, Gilbert
5 violations
- Mold growing on sausage sticks
- Eggs stored above cheese
- Can opener with food debris
- Hot dogs and chicken wings out of temperature
- Steak not date marked
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Someburros - 101 E Baseline Road, Tempe
Barro’s Pizza - 1925 E Brown Road, Mesa
Cranberry Hills - 3003 N Central Ave, Phoenix
Oscars Pier 83 - 18589 N 59th Ave, Glendale
Original Geno’s - 2211 W Camelback Road, Phoenix
Cantina Gueros - 25315 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria
See all of our Dirty Dining reports here.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.