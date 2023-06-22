Mold on strawberries and sausage among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 21, 2023:

Bogeys - 6463 S Rural Road, Tempe

3 violations

Meat jerky not from approved source

Brown organic matter in ice machine

Food debris on slicer

The Breakfast Club - 2 E Jefferson Street, Phoenix

9 boxes of strawberries with white/green fuzzy growth

Roasted red salsa not kept cold enough

Chicken kept past discard date

Hawthorn Court at Ahwatukee (Assisted Living) - 13822 S 46th Place, Phoenix

5 violations

Raw ground beef stored over bacon

Deli meat not date marked

Pulled pork not cooling properly

Mixed vegetables out of temperature

Puréed carrots not held hot enough

AZ Ice Gilbert - 2305 E Knox Road, Gilbert

5 violations

Mold growing on sausage sticks

Eggs stored above cheese

Can opener with food debris

Hot dogs and chicken wings out of temperature

Steak not date marked

