Man who shot trooper in Phoenix stole brother’s identity, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department said a case of stolen identity led to investigators misidentifying the man who shot a Department of Public Safety trooper and shot at police officers on Monday. Police said on Wednesday the shooter’s real name is 29-year-old Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja. When officers found the suspect shot to death inside a car in the area of 36th and Lewis avenues, south of Thomas Road, they found an ID card on him saying his name was David Jacobo Borja. The picture on the card looked like the man in the car. However, as the investigation continued, police learned Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja had assumed the identity of his brother, David Jacobo Borja, multiple times before the shooting. “Through fingerprints, tattoos and assistance from the family, we have been able to confirm the suspect in this incident is Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja,” police said in a statement.

After being pulled over on Monday near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road around 11:30 a.m., Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja shot the trooper and drove off, police said. The unidentified trooper was taken to the hospital and released Monday night. The suspect stopped near 35th Avenue and Holly Street, north of McDowell Road, where an officer got out of his patrol SUV and told him to get out of the car. Police said he exchanged gunfire with the officer before driving north in the neighborhood.

The trooper and officer are expected to be OK and have been released from the hospital.

Luis Mateo Jacobo Borja drove by another officer in the area and shot at him, hitting the police SUV, investigators said. The officer suffered minor injuries from shrapnel and was taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital on Monday night. The suspect later crashed into a wall. He was found in the driver’s seat and shot to death. The investigation is ongoing.

