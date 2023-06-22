Judge officially grants Tucson man freedom from death row after wrongful murder conviction

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tucson man wrongly convicted of first-degree murder in 1995 walked out of a courtroom for the last time Wednesday, officially granted freedom off death row.

Barry Jones was convicted of killing a 4-year-old girl. However, after the Attorney General’s Office and Pima County Attorney’s Office re-examined the case, they found he did not cause the girl’s fatal injury. It was all smiles from Jones as he walked away with his defense team Wednesday, a day they weren’t sure would ever come. “He didn’t give up on the fact he didn’t belong there. He knew that,” said Andrew Sowards, Jones’ longtime public defender investigator who is now retired.

Sowards shared pictures with Arizona’s Family from Jones’ first week at home with his family. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for a man who has gone through the hell on Earth that he went through and came out with a smile on his face,” said Sowards.

Jones had been on death row since 1995 for causing the death of 4-year-old Rachel Gray. His legal team found the court-appointed lawyer didn’t conduct a proper investigation at the time. Once the State examined the case again, they found medical evidence did not support that Jones caused the little girl’s injury. Both sides negotiated Jones would keep a second-degree murder conviction for not seeking medical help for the girl while under his care, but since that maximum prison sentence is 25 years, and he had already served 29, he was set free.

A man wrongfully convicted of first-degree murder was set free from an Arizona prison on Thursday after nearly 30 years behind bars.

The victim’s older sister, who was young at the time of the crime, wrote the judge a letter supporting Jones’ release, which may have played a significant role.

Part of her letter was shared in court, where she said, “I can’t give him back the 30 years taken from him, but I hope he can make the best of his freedom.” Jones’s defense attorney Cary Sandman detailed the emotional journey it’s been. “Representing an innocent man has its challenges and it’s difficult. Our office has represented Barry for going on two decades now,” said Sandman.

After nearly 30 years in a cell, Jones could have been bitter, but instead, stood up in the courtroom and said, “I have no anger, no aggravation. I’m going to start my life fresh. I couldn’t be more thankful.”

“I don’t think 99/100 could sit in a box for 30 years and come out like that. So, he deserves a lot of credit for that,” said Sowards. The judge came all the way down from Alaska for this, having been appointed initially to the case by the 9th Circuit Court. He could have dismissed the case and called it a day from Alaska but flew to Arizona to see Barry Jones and both legal teams in person to thank them.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.