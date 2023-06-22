Invasive snail species taking over Tonto Creek

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A tiny and slimy infestation is taking over a stream in the Mogollon Rim and could be spreading quickly. Arizona Game and Fish officials say New Zealand mudsnails were discovered in Tonto Creek. The invasive species has forced the Tonto Creek Hatchery to close beginning on Thursday. Game and Fish is surveying the area to see how many snails spread in the creek. They compete with other species for food and could harm native mollusks and fish, officials said.

It only takes one snail to start a new population. The snails were first discovered in the Colorado River in 2002 below Lake Powell. Then, the snails moved downstream through the Grand Canyon and into Lake Mead and Mohave. They have also been found in Oak Creek, the lower Verde River below the Bartlett Dam and the lower Salt River at Granite Reef. In April of this year, the pesky pests were discovered in Canyon Creek, forcing the Canyon Creek Hatchery to temporarily close.

