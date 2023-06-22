110 ° Day Contest
Interfaith network hosting heat relief event benefiting Maricopa County’s homeless

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We know that high temps can be very dangerous. Cooling centers around the Valley are a big help for people who need a place to escape the heat. To talk more about this and how you can do something good this weekend is Reverend Katie Sexton-Wood, executive director of the Arizona Faith Network.

The network has been running heat relief centers in Maricopa County since May 1. Sexton-Wood said these 13 centers in the county have seen, combined, over 2,000 visits this summer so far.

Although the average temperatures this summer so far have been below average, there are more people living on the street.

“Even if the summer ends up being a little bit cooler, we do have more people experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, folks that perhaps are having fall out from the pandemic — economically — and they don’t have a cool space at home,” she said. “Those folks experiencing homelessness — seniors, other folks — we are creating respite space in our interfaith community throughout the county.”

Along with the cooling centers, the network is also providing heat relief bags consisting of products like sunscreen and lip balm, a cooling towel, snacks, water, locations of cooling and respite centers, and more.

If you want to do something good this Sunday, the organization will be hosting a packing event on June 24 at the Central United Methodist Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can RSVP at arizonafaithnetwork.org

Sexton-Wood said the organization’s goal is to pack 1,000 heat bags but would like to double that number at the event. She says that’s because of the 2,000 people the cooling centers have already seen this summer so far.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

