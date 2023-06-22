110 ° Day Contest
Hot temperatures on the way for Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny and breezy conditions are expected across Arizona today. Look for 10 to 15 mile per hour winds in the Valley out of the southwest and an afternoon high of 105 degrees.

Temperatures will hover slightly below normal for this time of year between about 100 and 104 for afternoon highs both Friday and Saturday before a big warm-up arrives Sunday and stretches into early next week. As high pressure builds over our region, afternoon temperatures climb to their highest level so far this year near 110 on Sunday and 112 degrees on Monday.

Monday is a First Alert weather day in the Valley for extreme heat. Temperatures will likely hover just about 110 degrees through at least the middle of next week.

