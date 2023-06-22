Gilbert woman waits for $1K travel voucher promised a year ago

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jane Hesse is a true world traveler who has been to 47 different countries. “It’s just an open road. I don’t care where it goes,” Jane told On Your Side. “Take the road less traveled and just go.”

Last year, the retired librarian booked a trip to Amsterdam using Delta Airlines. She flew out of Sky Harbor Airport with a connecting flight to Salt Lake City. However, when she arrived, Delta representatives gave Jane some bad news. “They said that the flight was full. And that my luggage is already through. It’s already gone,” she said.

But Jane wasn’t upset because she says Delta sweetened the pot if she would give up her seat for the overbooked flight to Amsterdam. “They offered you something, didn’t they?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. She replied, “Yea, a thousand bucks.”

It wasn’t cash but a $1,000 travel voucher for a future flight. Jane says she agreed to it, got on the next flight to Amsterdam, and waited for that $1,000 voucher to be emailed to her.

That was 12 months ago, and Jane says she still hasn’t received that voucher even though she has contacted Delta dozens of times asking about it. “You can call Delta, and they will say, ‘I’m looking into that.’ And then I’m on hold for an hour or two,” she explained.

Sky Harbor is expecting to have a significant increase in travelers this summer so be prepared!

On Your Side got involved and reached out to Delta. The company claims they have sent Jane a link containing that $1,000 voucher several times and can’t understand why she’s not receiving it.

On Your Side had Jane’s laptop inspected by professionals to locate any filters or software that might prevent Delta’s link from getting through, but none were found. Jane says she sure could use that voucher from Delta. “What will you use the $1,000 travel voucher for if you ever get it?” Harper asked. “I’m thinking New Zealand. I was there in 2019,” she said.

Since Jane’s computer continuously rejects Delta’s link, we asked them if they would email it to us, and they agreed. The $1,000 voucher addressed to Jane immediately was sent to On Your Side.

On Your Side plans on hand-delivering the voucher to Jane. We’ll let you know what her reaction is and where she’ll use it to fly next in a follow-up report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.