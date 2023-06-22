110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert woman waits for $1K travel voucher promised a year ago

She agreed to give up her seat on an overbooked flight
Last year, the retired librarian booked a trip to Amsterdam using Delta Airlines.
Last year, the retired librarian booked a trip to Amsterdam using Delta Airlines.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jane Hesse is a true world traveler who has been to 47 different countries. “It’s just an open road. I don’t care where it goes,” Jane told On Your Side. “Take the road less traveled and just go.”

Last year, the retired librarian booked a trip to Amsterdam using Delta Airlines. She flew out of Sky Harbor Airport with a connecting flight to Salt Lake City. However, when she arrived, Delta representatives gave Jane some bad news. “They said that the flight was full. And that my luggage is already through. It’s already gone,” she said.

But Jane wasn’t upset because she says Delta sweetened the pot if she would give up her seat for the overbooked flight to Amsterdam. “They offered you something, didn’t they?” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. She replied, “Yea, a thousand bucks.”

It wasn’t cash but a $1,000 travel voucher for a future flight. Jane says she agreed to it, got on the next flight to Amsterdam, and waited for that $1,000 voucher to be emailed to her.

That was 12 months ago, and Jane says she still hasn’t received that voucher even though she has contacted Delta dozens of times asking about it. “You can call Delta, and they will say, ‘I’m looking into that.’ And then I’m on hold for an hour or two,” she explained.

Sky Harbor is expecting to have a significant increase in travelers this summer so be prepared!

On Your Side got involved and reached out to Delta. The company claims they have sent Jane a link containing that $1,000 voucher several times and can’t understand why she’s not receiving it.

On Your Side had Jane’s laptop inspected by professionals to locate any filters or software that might prevent Delta’s link from getting through, but none were found. Jane says she sure could use that voucher from Delta. “What will you use the $1,000 travel voucher for if you ever get it?” Harper asked. “I’m thinking New Zealand. I was there in 2019,” she said.

Since Jane’s computer continuously rejects Delta’s link, we asked them if they would email it to us, and they agreed. The $1,000 voucher addressed to Jane immediately was sent to On Your Side.

On Your Side plans on hand-delivering the voucher to Jane. We’ll let you know what her reaction is and where she’ll use it to fly next in a follow-up report.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

.
Gov. Hobbs signs second bill aimed at probate reform
New law protects people in conservatorships: SB 1291
Valley Metro working to cut down on vehicles crashing into light rail trains
Valley Metro light rail system mostly operates on tracks built on city streets. The largest...
Valley Metro working to cut down on vehicles crashing into light rail trains