Gas prices in Arizona down more than 50 cents in the last month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With a First Alert Weather Day coming up on Monday in the Valley because of the heat, you may be planning a trip out of town to cool down!

And as we’re in the heart of the busy summer travel season, the good news is gas prices are coming down in Arizona. According to AAA Arizona, the current state average is just more than $4 per gallon. A month ago it was $4.60 a gallon and a year ago it was $5.35.

“It really goes back to those refineries coming back online. When those shut down in Texas and New Mexico, that’s why the reason why Arizona’s gas prices were so much higher than the national average and really prices are coming back to where they should be,” said Julian Paredes with AAA Arizona.

Paredes says there are some things you can still do to save.

“Small things can really make a difference,” he told Arizona’s Family this week. “Like making sure your tires are property inflated. Sticking to the speed limit And a lot of vehicles are driving without a gas cap. It’s a very easy thing to forget. That can hurt your fuel economy.”

Here’s where to find the least expensive gas in the Valley.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.