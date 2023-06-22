2 wildfires focing evacuations in southern Arizona

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Communities evacuated on Thursday because of two wildfires burning in southern Arizona. The first is the Wildhorse Fire, which is burning near Sierra Vista. It started on Thursday afternoon, about three miles east of Ramsey Canyon. The flames have forced people to leave in areas south of Three Canyons, east of state Route 92 to Deer Ridge and in the Wildhorse and Andalusian Way areas. The highway is closed from Ramsey Canyon to Palominas Road.

Here is a look at the #WildhorseFire near Hereford courtesy of @ArizonaDOT traffic camera in Sierra Vista. Near critical fire weather conditions will continue the rest of the afternoon with wind gusts in excess of 30 mph. Follow @azstateforestry for the latest info. #azwx #azfire pic.twitter.com/IR8SV6EYar — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 22, 2023

About two hours after officials first reported the fire, crews had stopped forward progress on the Wildhorse Fire and are now working on getting a containment line around the blaze. Firefighters have been battling the flames from the air and the ground. Wind gusts have reached 30 mph.

The fire that started after the Wildhorse Fire is the Post Fire, which is burning about seven miles southwest of Benson. It’s scorched about 10 acres. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has told people who live in the Whetstone Canyons area and near state Route 90 to leave.

So far, no injuries have been reported in either fire, and no buildings have been damaged. It’s unclear what started both fires.

It's burning about 7 miles southwest of Benson. (Arizona's Family)

