110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

2 wildfires focing evacuations in southern Arizona

The fire started on Thursday.
The fire started on Thursday.(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Communities evacuated on Thursday because of two wildfires burning in southern Arizona. The first is the Wildhorse Fire, which is burning near Sierra Vista. It started on Thursday afternoon, about three miles east of Ramsey Canyon. The flames have forced people to leave in areas south of Three Canyons, east of state Route 92 to Deer Ridge and in the Wildhorse and Andalusian Way areas. The highway is closed from Ramsey Canyon to Palominas Road.

About two hours after officials first reported the fire, crews had stopped forward progress on the Wildhorse Fire and are now working on getting a containment line around the blaze. Firefighters have been battling the flames from the air and the ground. Wind gusts have reached 30 mph.

The fire that started after the Wildhorse Fire is the Post Fire, which is burning about seven miles southwest of Benson. It’s scorched about 10 acres. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has told people who live in the Whetstone Canyons area and near state Route 90 to leave.

So far, no injuries have been reported in either fire, and no buildings have been damaged. It’s unclear what started both fires.

It's burning about 7 miles southwest of Benson.
It's burning about 7 miles southwest of Benson.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

Lorrie organizes entertaining bingo games and plans three to four dinner events each year.
Phoenix senior center volunteer wins Pay It Forward award
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Police haven’t identified the victim.
Adult dead after being pulled from Lake Pleasant
The horse was safely returned to its owner.
2 Glendale officers wrangle runaway horse