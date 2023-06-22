110 ° Day Contest
El Mirage Police has new gunshot detection system

The police department made the announcement on Wednesday.
The police department made the announcement on Wednesday.(File Image Courtesy: El Mirage Police Dept.)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A West Valley city is hoping to cut down on gun violence with a new approach to shootings. The El Mirage Police Department said on Wednesday it has deployed the Flock Safety Raven gunshot detection system. It is highly sensitive and effective in identifying the unique sound of a gun going off. Once a gunshot is detected, the system quickly alerts police, who can then arrive on the scene and possibly save lives, investigators said.

The system also includes Falcon cameras placed in different areas of the city. They read license plates. “The introduction of gunshot detector technology represents a significant step forward in public safety, helping to mitigate the risk of gun violence,” El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a statement. “Flock Safety Raven fully integrates with Flock Falcon cameras to swiftly go from a gunshot alert to a list of suspicious vehicles entering and leaving the area within minutes. Data from the flock system will enhance the solvability of criminal investigations leading to an increased clearance and more efficient use of investigative resources.”

Flock Safety Raven gunshot detection system is similar to Glendale’s system that detects gunfire. Glendale has been using ShotSpotter for more than 20 years. Different acoustic sensors are strategically placed on light poles and buildings around the city. The system then combines information from the sensors with algorithms and artificial intelligence to find where the shooting happened in real-time. According to the National Institute of Justice, the ShotSpotter system detected nearly 80% of test shots.

