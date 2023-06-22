110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Budget-friendly ideas for family fun this summer

Search online for free events and activities near you
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 80% of adults reported inflation as a source of stress, according to the American Psychology Association, leaving many families looking for budget-friendly activities this summer.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with Eventbrite, said there are many things you can do with your kids this summer without breaking the bank – you just have to know where to look.

Bigham shared several ideas for family fun you can find on Eventbrite:

Free movie nights: Many cities around the country host free G or PG rated screenings in parks or town squares. Don’t forget to bring a blanket and snacks.

Walking tours: Many locations offer free or low-cost historical walking tours. This gives families a great chance to have fun and learn about their city.

Cooking classes: Restaurants and chefs offer many options to make different types of cuisine. From pizza to desserts to sushi, there are thousands of options available on the app.

Local farmers markets: Many locations have weekend farmers markets which offer fresh grown food, as well as arts and crafts, live music and other activities for kids.

Free festivals: There are thousands of free festivals across the country like the Chicago Blues Festival, the GoPro Mountain Games in Colorado and the Potato Days Festival in Minnesota.

Here is a roundup of other fun and free or cheap activities:

22 Free (or Cheap) Things to Do

114 Free Summer Activities to Keep Everyone Busy

75 Family Summer Activities You and the Kids Can Do at Home or Outdoors

20 New Ideas and Activities to Try This Summer

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

7 people hospitalized, nearly 100 injured by hail at Red Rocks Amphitheater concert
Janae Edmondson, a volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her...
Teen volleyball player who lost both legs in horrific crash is suing the city
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator’ and says he still expects to meet with him
Hail shattered a car window Wednesday night at Red Rock Amphitheater.
Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens
A little girl with autism got a special movie showing after her mother said they were...
Girl with autism kicked out of theater for singing, dancing gets a special showing