Arizona mom among concertgoers injured in Colorado hailstorm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- People at a concert in Colorado are dealing with welts, cuts and even broken bones after hail as big as tennis balls blasted the outdoor event. A Valley mom was there with her two daughters and described the event as complete insanity.

Jeanine Yonushonis and her two teen girls flew to Colorado for the Louis Tomlinson concert. Unfortunately, he never made it on stage due to severe weather. Younushonis and her family were among the hundreds caught in the middle of the storm and say they never saw it coming. “The weather was awesome. There was no reason to think anything was going to happen,” she said.

Eventually, there were two postponements due to weather. Yonushonis says they told people to return to their cars each time, but they didn’t have one because they were only there for a day. Around 9 p.m., she says the venue urged the public to take cover, and they hid under a tree. “We hunched down because there was nowhere to go, and the hail started pelting us on the back, head, everywhere. I put my hand up to cover my head and got slammed in the hand, my finger is totally swollen,” she said.

She also has a cut on her nose and a bruise on her forehead. Still, she says she’s still hurting a day after the incident. “Hail puts dents in cars; imagine what it does to your head. If you can imagine getting hit by a golf ball, the pain. But having it happen 50 times to your back and head,” she said.

A Lake Havasu woman says her refund got lost when a concert was canceled and she closed her bank account so she called On Your Side.

In the chaos, her youngest got separated, and she began calling for her. “There was another little girl right next to me, and I kept yelling Siena, that’s my daughter’s name. I was like, ‘Where is she? Where is she?’ And the little girl just happened to be named Siena, and she was like, ‘I’m Siena,’ so I grabbed her hand,” she said.

Eventually, Yonushonis reunited the girl with her group and found her daughter. “She thankfully had found another family, and they took care of her. One of the moms had brought her inside and protected her, and she was totally fine,” she said.

They are some of the lucky ones. Paramedics reported that seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Over 100 were treated on scene.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.