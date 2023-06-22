110 ° Day Contest
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales

Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale reports.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer ad campaign amid slumping sales of Bud Light.

The company released an “Easy to Summer” commercial on Thursday that portrays the beer being enjoyed by people facing summer difficulties, like sunburns and rainouts.

According to Anheuser-Busch, additional ads will feature partnerships with country singers and NFL players.

Bud Light’s parent company said part of the summer campaign will include giving away $10,000 a week to drinkers “to make summer easy to enjoy and stock up for all the backyard parties” as well other special offers.

The new ad campaign comes in an effort to boost sales after the company’s recent LGBTQ+ controversy.

According to reports, sales dropped about 25% after a response to the brand’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Some LGBTQ+ advocates were also upset at the company’s response to the backlash.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that Anheuser-Busch Global Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes said the recent controversy has created a bit of a “wake-up call.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

