Adult dead after being pulled from Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An adult is dead after being pulled from Lake Pleasant on Thursday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., Peoria fire crews arrived at the Pleasant Harbor Marina and found bystanders got the victim out of the water and onto a boat ramp. Witnesses started CPR until firefighters took over, but the victim died.

A cause of death hasn’t been released. Police haven’t identified the victim. Peoria Police will continue the investigation.

