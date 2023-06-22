110 ° Day Contest
Adult dead after being pulled from Lake Pleasant

Police haven’t identified the victim.
Police haven’t identified the victim.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An adult is dead after being pulled from Lake Pleasant on Thursday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., Peoria fire crews arrived at the Pleasant Harbor Marina and found bystanders got the victim out of the water and onto a boat ramp. Witnesses started CPR until firefighters took over, but the victim died.

A cause of death hasn’t been released. Police haven’t identified the victim. Peoria Police will continue the investigation.

