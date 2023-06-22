110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

6 arrested in debt, gold scheme partly run from inside Eloy prison

A total of six people were arrested in connection to an alleged fraudulent debt payment scheme...
A total of six people were arrested in connection to an alleged fraudulent debt payment scheme that involved buying and shipping gold to an Arizona address.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Six people have been arrested in connection to an alleged fraudulent debt payment scheme involving the buying and shipping of gold, which was partly run from inside a prison in Eloy.

Arizona Department of Public Safety’s gang task force and state prison officials worked on the investigation which led to six arrests Wednesday morning. Detectives started looking into the alleged scheme back in May when prison personnel found “documents consistent with a potential fraudulent scheme” in a cell.

DPS said the suspects would allegedly contact victims under a company named “Debt 2 Credit Associates.” The company claimed that it was part of a government grant program that helps people pay off debt. “As part of this scam, victims were instructed to buy gold and ship it to addresses in Arizona,” DPS said in a press release.

Investigators have been in contact with victims who have lost money, as well as others whose identities have been stolen. DPS estimates that $500,000 to $600,000 were stolen, and some of the victims have lost up to $200,000. All of the victims live outside of Arizona.

The addresses provided by the victims matched those of former prison inmates or known associates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

AZFAMILY First Alert Weather Noon Update for Thursday 06/22/2023
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior
Gas prices in Phoenix continue to drop