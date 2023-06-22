6 arrested in debt, gold scheme partly run from inside Eloy prison

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Six people have been arrested in connection to an alleged fraudulent debt payment scheme involving the buying and shipping of gold, which was partly run from inside a prison in Eloy.

Arizona Department of Public Safety’s gang task force and state prison officials worked on the investigation which led to six arrests Wednesday morning. Detectives started looking into the alleged scheme back in May when prison personnel found “documents consistent with a potential fraudulent scheme” in a cell.

DPS said the suspects would allegedly contact victims under a company named “Debt 2 Credit Associates.” The company claimed that it was part of a government grant program that helps people pay off debt. “As part of this scam, victims were instructed to buy gold and ship it to addresses in Arizona,” DPS said in a press release.

Investigators have been in contact with victims who have lost money, as well as others whose identities have been stolen. DPS estimates that $500,000 to $600,000 were stolen, and some of the victims have lost up to $200,000. All of the victims live outside of Arizona.

The addresses provided by the victims matched those of former prison inmates or known associates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.