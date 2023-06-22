110 ° Day Contest
2 Glendale officers wrangle runaway horse

The horse was safely returned to its owner.(Glendale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Oftentimes, police officers are required to wear many different hats on the job, but what about a cowboy hat? Glendale police officers Castillo and Trevino got word of a horse on the loose in a neighborhood and put their wrangling skills to the test on Thursday. The animal went on a brief solo adventure, but Castillo and Trevino were able to round it up. The horse was then safely returned to its owner.

