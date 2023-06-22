2 Glendale officers wrangle runaway horse

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Oftentimes, police officers are required to wear many different hats on the job, but what about a cowboy hat? Glendale police officers Castillo and Trevino got word of a horse on the loose in a neighborhood and put their wrangling skills to the test on Thursday. The animal went on a brief solo adventure, but Castillo and Trevino were able to round it up. The horse was then safely returned to its owner.

Law enforcement, often times, requires us to wear many different hats. In this instance, Officers Castillo and Trevino put on their cowboy hats! This horse went on a solo adventure, but officers were able to return it to its property! pic.twitter.com/4Pf2gMwESQ — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 22, 2023

