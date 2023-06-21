Winds returning to Arizona and temperatures set to dip below normal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A nice start to your morning in Phoenix with temps in the 70s. The mornings are still decent, but the heat is on the way!

The rest of your workweek will be mild, with highs around 106 later this afternoon — the first official day of summer. We will see the wind pick up for Thursday as a trough moves toward the state. This will help knock our temps down by the time we get to Friday. Highs this Friday in Phoenix will only be around 100 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 106. Not bad!

The weekend brings high pressure and toasty temps, so prepare now and start thinking about how you are going to keep cool. Sunday temps will be very close to 110 degrees, our first of the season. If we don’t do it by then, we should achieve that dubious mark by Monday and Tuesday.

With the arrival of high heat, we have a First Alert Weather day for Monday, with highs expected to be around 110 to 112 degrees.

Stay cool out there!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.