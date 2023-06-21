Who are the members of Gov. Hobbs’ interagency, community council on homelessness?
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Late Tuesday night, Gov. Katie Hobbs released a list of members within the Interagency and Community Council on Homelessness and Housing which was created by executive order back in January. The group is expected to meet for the first time Thursday morning and comprises of “the public, private, nonprofit, faith-based communities from across the State, and includes individuals who have experienced housing insecurity and homelessness themselves,” the governor’s office said.
State Agencies
- Co-chair Angie Rodgers, Director, Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Co-chair Joan Serviss, Director, Arizona Department of Housing
- Dana Allmond, Director, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services
- Catherine Barrett, Associate Superintendent of Academic Achievement, Arizona Department of Education
- Jennie Cunico, Acting Director, Arizona Department of Health Services
- Carmen Heredia, Director, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System
- Doug Sargent, Director, Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections
- Ryan Thornell, Director, Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry
Community Representatives
- Carole Benedict, Executive Director, U.S. Vets – Prescott
- Jessica “Jess” Berg, Chief Program Officer, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
- Tamara “Tami” Bohannon, President and CEO, Foundation for Senior Living
- David Bridge, Special Needs Program Administrator, Arizona Department of Housing (HUD Balance of State Continuum of Care)
- Kerwin V. Brown, Executive Director, Tanner Community Development Corporation
- Darrel Christenson, Vice President, of Community Integration, Ability360
- Oscar De Los Santos, Arizona State Representative, District 11
- Diana “Dede” Yazzie Devine, Former President and CEO, Native American Connections
- Kathy Di Nolfi, Chief Program Officer, A New Leaf
- Patricia Duarte, Executive Vice President, Homeownership Initiatives, Chicanos Por La Causa
- Jean Fedigan, Founder and Chief Mission Officer, Sister José Women’s Shelter
- Katie Gentry, Regional Homelessness Program Manager, Maricopa Association of Governments (HUD Maricopa Continuum of Care)
- Nico Howard, Co-founder, Home Arizona; Board Member, Central Arizona Shelter Services
- Gabriel Jaramillo, Director of Healthy Communities, Vitalyst Health Foundation
- Tom Litwicki, Chief Executive Officer, Old Pueblo Community Services
- Adriana Garcia Maximiliano, Founder and Principal, To the Max Strategies, LLC
- Cindy McClain, Continuum of Care Supervisor, City of Tucson
- Rachel Milne, Director, Office of Homeless Solutions, City of Phoenix
- Liz Morales, Assistant City Manager, City of Tucson
- Jocelyn Muzzin, Social Worker, Department of Veterans Affairs (HUD Pima Continuum of Care)
- Doug Nicholls, Mayor, City of Yuma; President, League of Arizona Cities and Towns
- Connie Phillips, President and CEO, Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest
- Vicki Phillips, Chief Clinical and Development Officer, Community Bridges, Inc.
- Dan Ranieri, President and Chief Executive Officer, La Frontera Arizona, Inc.
- Jessica Breen Raymond, Executive Vice President, Atlantic Development & Investments, Inc
- Ross Schaefer, Executive Director, Flagstaff Shelter Services, Inc.
- Jamie Snyder, Chief Executive Officer, Our Family Services
- Kado Stewart, Deputy Director, one-n-ten
- Alexandra Terry, Deputy Director, Tohono O’odham Ki:Ki Housing Association
- Terrance Watkins, Housing Director, Community Partners, Inc.
- Joselyn Wilkinson, Statewide Capacity Building Director, Arizona Housing Coalition
- John “Jay” Young, Executive Director, Southwest Fair Housing Council
- Tamara Wright (ex officio technical advisor), Senior Regional Advisor, U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness
