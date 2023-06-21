Who are the members of Gov. Hobbs’ interagency, community council on homelessness?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Late Tuesday night, Gov. Katie Hobbs released a list of members within the Interagency and Community Council on Homelessness and Housing which was created by executive order back in January. The group is expected to meet for the first time Thursday morning and comprises of “the public, private, nonprofit, faith-based communities from across the State, and includes individuals who have experienced housing insecurity and homelessness themselves,” the governor’s office said.

State Agencies

Co-chair Angie Rodgers , Director, Arizona Department of Economic Security

Co-chair Joan Serviss , Director, Arizona Department of Housing

Dana Allmond , Director, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services

Catherine Barrett , Associate Superintendent of Academic Achievement, Arizona Department of Education

Jennie Cunico, Acting Director, Arizona Department of Health Services

Carmen Heredia , Director, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

Doug Sargen t, Director, Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections

Ryan Thornell, Director, Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

Community Representatives

Carole Benedict , Executive Director, U.S. Vets – Prescott

Jessica “Jess” Berg , Chief Program Officer, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Tamara “Tami” Bohannon , President and CEO, Foundation for Senior Living

David Bridge , Special Needs Program Administrator, Arizona Department of Housing (HUD Balance of State Continuum of Care)

Kerwin V. Brown , Executive Director, Tanner Community Development Corporation

Darrel Christenson , Vice President, of Community Integration, Ability360

Oscar De Los Santos , Arizona State Representative, District 11

Diana “Dede” Yazzie Devine , Former President and CEO, Native American Connections

Kathy Di Nolfi , Chief Program Officer, A New Leaf

Patricia Duarte , Executive Vice President, Homeownership Initiatives, Chicanos Por La Causa

Jean Fedigan , Founder and Chief Mission Officer, Sister José Women’s Shelter

Katie Gentr y, Regional Homelessness Program Manager, Maricopa Association of Governments (HUD Maricopa Continuum of Care)

Nico Howard , Co-founder, Home Arizona; Board Member, Central Arizona Shelter Services

Gabriel Jaramillo , Director of Healthy Communities, Vitalyst Health Foundation

Tom Litwicki , Chief Executive Officer, Old Pueblo Community Services

Adriana Garcia Maximiliano , Founder and Principal, To the Max Strategies, LLC

Cindy McClain , Continuum of Care Supervisor, City of Tucson

Rachel Milne , Director, Office of Homeless Solutions, City of Phoenix

Liz Morales , Assistant City Manager, City of Tucson

Jocelyn Muzzin , Social Worker, Department of Veterans Affairs (HUD Pima Continuum of Care)

Doug Nicholls , Mayor, City of Yuma; President, League of Arizona Cities and Towns

Connie Phillips , President and CEO, Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest

Vicki Phillips , Chief Clinical and Development Officer, Community Bridges, Inc.

Dan Ranieri , President and Chief Executive Officer, La Frontera Arizona, Inc.

Jessica Breen Raymond , Executive Vice President, Atlantic Development & Investments, Inc

Ross Schaefer , Executive Director, Flagstaff Shelter Services, Inc.

Jamie Snyder , Chief Executive Officer, Our Family Services

Kado Stewart , Deputy Director, one-n-ten

Alexandra Terry , Deputy Director, Tohono O’odham Ki:Ki Housing Association

Terrance Watkins , Housing Director, Community Partners, Inc.

Joselyn Wilkinson , Statewide Capacity Building Director, Arizona Housing Coalition

John “Jay” Young , Executive Director, Southwest Fair Housing Council

Tamara Wright (ex officio technical advisor), Senior Regional Advisor, U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness

