Visitors asked to avoid water at Bartlett Lake due to potentially toxic algae

BARTLETT LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Potentially toxic algae is blooming in Bartlett Lake, and it could make you sick if it’s producing toxins. The United States Forest Service has identified the species of algae that could produce those toxins. Now, they’re urging people to avoid the water.

The Forest Service said the algae is throughout Bartlett Lake. “We’ve advised that folks avoid contact with the water,” said Tonto National Forest District Ranger Micah Grondin. The algae, if contacted or consumed, could cause irritation on the skin and symptoms similar to stomach flu. “Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness,” said Grondin.

We spoke to Bartlett Lake visitors who didn’t know about the potentially-harmful algae. Some have canceled their wakeboarding plans. “It’s a little disappointing; how harmful is the algae?” said Jessica Hintz.

That’s what Forest Service officials are trying to figure out. They’ve sent samples to see if the water has toxins and how concentrated it is. “We are trying to get those results this time next week,” said Grondin. If the results are not good, Bartlett Lake could be shut down from the public. “That’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility; we really want to have good data to do that. We know that would be a big impact to people’s lives,” said Grondin.

