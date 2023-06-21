110 ° Day Contest
VIDEO: Contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating win on ‘The Price Is Right’

A game show contestant injured themselves celebrating. (Source: CNN, "THE PRICE IS RIGHT", FREMANTLE MEDIA, GETTY IMAGES, "The Price is Right"/Fremantle Media)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A game show contestant got overly excited and managed to injure himself while celebrating his big win.

A contestant named Henry was a winner on “The Price Is Right.”

But little did he know the extra price he’d pay for his enthusiasm as one of his triumphant arm waves dislocated his shoulder.

When it was time to spin the wheel, his wife Alice had to do it for him.

The show posted on Instagram that “He won a trip to Hawaii and the emergency room.”

And he isn’t alone when it comes to contestants injuring themselves on the game show.

Previously, a contestant named Judy injured her ankle and made a trip to the hospital before finishing the show on crutches.

Back when Bob Barker was host, a contestant named Scott took a fall and ended up hurting his knee.

And the show’s current host, Drew Carey, is also seemingly in constant danger of being hugged to death.

Maybe the show should rethink its prices, but maybe the price is right for game show insurance.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

