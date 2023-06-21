110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Valley Metro working to cut down on vehicles crashing into light rail trains

Valley Metro light rail system mostly operates on tracks built on city streets. The largest...
Valley Metro light rail system mostly operates on tracks built on city streets. The largest public transportation agency in Arizona is hoping to raise driver awareness to avoid crashes into their trains.(azfamily)
By Amy Cutler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the metro Phoenix area grows, so does the need for a diversified public transit system. Nine million people used Valley Metro’s light rail system in 2022. The Valley’s light rail trains share the road with everyday traffic, which can lead to accidents. Arizona’s Family Investigates found about two dozen crashes involving the light rail and cars or trucks since it opened.

Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained video of five of the most recent crashes. They make you question what these drivers were thinking or even if they were paying attention. The drivers turn left-right in front of the light rail. In another, they turn their truck into a moving train. Then there’s the head-on crash involving a pickup truck. Valley Metro said two people were injured here.

“I’ve definitely noticed a lot of foot traffic; sometimes, cars will go the wrong way. So it’s not too surprising given the circumstances I’ve seen,” Heather Abu-Teyah, a Phoenix driver, said.

“I have; the first time I came here in 2016, I did drive on this lane,” Shiv Zab, a Phoenix driver, said.

A terrifying experience for Shiv Zab, who explained what was going through his mind.

“I’m not supposed to be here; I’m not supposed to be here. I can’t reverse in the middle of the road. I can’t be here,” Zab said.

“Right now, we have the train detection signs that are on the traffic poles. So that warns motorists when they’re coming up to a traffic signal,” Susan Tierney with Valley Metro said.

Tierney said they student every accident, determining 90% of them are the result of illegal left turns.

“We’re asking motorists constantly to be obeying the traffic signals, and can we be more obvious with those traffic signals,” Tierney said.

Valley Metro had made progress. According to their data, in 2020, there were 35 collisions, 27 in 2021, and last year the number was down to 20.

At the same time, Valley Metro said they’ve increased the number of trains in their fleet from 50 in 2020 to 62 in 2022.

“Every once in a while, but I think it’s more of people in a rush,” Oscar Baltazar, a Phoenix light rail rider, said.

As Tierney points out, a lot of this boils down to common sense.

“This system has been designed for safety from the guideway to the station platforms… We ask that people just watching what’s around them,” Tierney said.

Valley Metro couldn’t tell us if driver impairment was behind any of these crashes. They don’t have access to that information.

With expansion plans in the works for the light rail both in the west and south, Valley Metro said they’d continue to monitor accidents and look at ways to prevent them.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Do you have a story you want us to investigate? Tell us about it by contacting us.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa

Latest News

The Department of Public Safety says the 5-vehicle collision is blocking all southbound lanes...
5-car crash causes major closure on Loop 101 in Surprise
The body was identified as 56-year-old David Clark Wilkinson, who was known to frequent the...
DNA evidence identifies body of Flagstaff homicide victim found in 2020
No containment of the fire has been reported.
Ventana Fire burns 55 acres northeast of Tucson; 25% contained
Dominic Alcarez is a fake contractor with no license, as required by law.
Two Phoenix homeowners say fake contractor owes them thousands of dollars