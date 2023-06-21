Update: Corbin Carroll third in All-Star voting among NL outfielders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the second 2023 MLB All-Star ballot update, Diamondbacks rookie sensation Corbin Carroll has surged into third place among NL outfielders with 673,880 votes.

It’s no surprise that Carroll is gaining a lot of attention. Carroll has proven to be Arizona’s most impressive hitter, boasting a .303 batting average with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs. He’s a legitimate contender for the MVP award and currently leads NL rookies in nearly every statistic. His .975 OPS is among the best in the league, only trailing Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and Astros’ Yordan Alvarez.

Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has exceeded expectations in his first season as a Diamondback, earning a solid fourth-place ranking with 672,779 votes. Although Gurriel has cooled down a bit recently, his impressive performance on the field has undoubtedly caught the attention of many fans. He is still one of the more prolific hitters in the National League, batting .276 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Other D-backs garnering votes are catcher Gabriel Moreno (203,603) and second baseman Ketel Marte (218,916), who are both sixth in votes among their position. Josh Rojas (86,436) currently holds ninth place in third baseman voting, while Geraldo Perdomo (265,521) holds eighth in the shortstop race. Designated Hitter Evan Longoria has sneaked into tenth place in the DH race with 126,208 votes.

You can vote for your favorite Diamondbacks here, as Phase 1 voting ends on Thursday, June 22, at noon ET. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be held in Seattle on July 11.

