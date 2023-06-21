Tempe Center for the Arts partners with Arizona Theatre Company for the next five years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Center for the Arts has announced it will partner with the Arizona Theatre Company for at least five years.

Overall, ATC will bring 80 performances, opening with “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon. ATC will also bring outreach programs, education opportunities, and other partnerships to East Valley students.

ATC’s Executive Director Geri Wright said,”We are thrilled to share the power of world-class theatre and serve the Tempe community and surrounding areas with our education and outreach programs. Our current season ticket subscribers have responded enthusiastically about our new chapter at TCA, and we look forward to years of partnership at our new home.”

This year’s lineup for ATC is as follows:

Barefoot in the Park

Tucson: 09/23/2023 – 10/13/2023 | Phoenix: 10/20/2023 – 11/05/2023

This show tells the story of two newlyweds moving into a fixer-upper Manhattan apartment. It was transformed into a film starring Jane Fonda & Robert Redford in 1967.

Scrooge: The Musical

Tucson: 11/07/2023 – 12/02/2023 | Phoenix: 12/08/2023 – 12/30/2023

You’ve heard of old Ebenezer Scrooge, but have you heard this musical retelling of the story? Don’t miss out!

Intimate Apparel

Tucson: 01/20/2024 – 02/10/2024 | Phoenix: 02/16/2024 – 03/03/2024

Follow the story of a Black seamstress working in 1905 to make ends meet amongst various clientele.

Master Class

Tucson: 01/20/2024 – 02/10/2024 | Phoenix: 02/16/2024 – 03/03/2024

This Tony-winning production tells the story of celebrated opera diva Maria Callas’ experience teaching a masterclass to Julliard students.

True West

Tucson: 04/27/2024 – 05/18/2024 | Phoenix: 05/24/2024 – 06/09/2024

This Tony-nominated story tells a classic Cain and Abel-style story in the West. Will the brothers decide that this town ain’t big enough for both of them?

”What an incredibly exciting time to be a part of our ATC Family,” said Char Augenstein, Arizona Theatre Company Board of Trustees Chair. “The City of Tempe has embraced the opportunity to create a home for ATC at their exceptional performing arts venue. We feel most fortunate in partnering with them, making our future shine even brighter.” Click here for more info.

