110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Tempe Center for the Arts partners with Arizona Theatre Company for the next five years

ATC will be bringing the gift of theatre to the Tempe Arts Center.
ATC will be bringing the gift of theatre to the Tempe Arts Center.(WILX)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Center for the Arts has announced it will partner with the Arizona Theatre Company for at least five years.

Overall, ATC will bring 80 performances, opening with “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon. ATC will also bring outreach programs, education opportunities, and other partnerships to East Valley students.

ATC’s Executive Director Geri Wright said,”We are thrilled to share the power of world-class theatre and serve the Tempe community and surrounding areas with our education and outreach programs. Our current season ticket subscribers have responded enthusiastically about our new chapter at TCA, and we look forward to years of partnership at our new home.”

This year’s lineup for ATC is as follows:

Barefoot in the Park

Tucson: 09/23/2023 – 10/13/2023 | Phoenix: 10/20/2023 – 11/05/2023

This show tells the story of two newlyweds moving into a fixer-upper Manhattan apartment. It was transformed into a film starring Jane Fonda & Robert Redford in 1967.

Scrooge: The Musical

Tucson: 11/07/2023 – 12/02/2023 | Phoenix: 12/08/2023 – 12/30/2023

You’ve heard of old Ebenezer Scrooge, but have you heard this musical retelling of the story? Don’t miss out!

Intimate Apparel

Tucson: 01/20/2024 – 02/10/2024 | Phoenix: 02/16/2024 – 03/03/2024

Follow the story of a Black seamstress working in 1905 to make ends meet amongst various clientele.

Master Class

Tucson: 01/20/2024 – 02/10/2024 | Phoenix: 02/16/2024 – 03/03/2024

This Tony-winning production tells the story of celebrated opera diva Maria Callas’ experience teaching a masterclass to Julliard students.

True West

Tucson: 04/27/2024 – 05/18/2024 | Phoenix: 05/24/2024 – 06/09/2024

This Tony-nominated story tells a classic Cain and Abel-style story in the West. Will the brothers decide that this town ain’t big enough for both of them?

”What an incredibly exciting time to be a part of our ATC Family,” said Char Augenstein, Arizona Theatre Company Board of Trustees Chair. “The City of Tempe has embraced the opportunity to create a home for ATC at their exceptional performing arts venue. We feel most fortunate in partnering with them, making our future shine even brighter.” Click here for more info.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

Kyler Murray tore his ACL in December 2022 and likely won't start the season this fall.
Cardinals’ offensive trio ranked worst in league by CBS Sports
The victim hasn't been identified.
Missing Tempe teen’s body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman State Park
The Forest Service said the algae is throughout Bartlett Lake.
Visitors asked to avoid water at Bartlett Lake due to potentially toxic algae
Officials say 20 train cars derailed near Williams early Thursday morning.
Feds propose new rule requiring all railroads to alert first responders within 10 miles of derailed train cargo