Suspicious package causes evacuation at downtown Phoenix law firm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspicious package caused an evacuation at a downtown Phoenix business on Tuesday afternoon. Around 11 a.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the 18th floor of a law firm near 1st and Washington streets for reports of a package containing an unknown substance. Firefighters quickly evacuated 19 people out of the building, and hazardous material crews arrived to test the substance. According to Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller, the substance came back as negative and is “not dangerous or harmful at all.”

Fire crews checked out those inside the building, and no one needed to be taken to the hospital. The package will be sent to a lab for additional testing. Firefighters are working with Phoenix Police to find a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.