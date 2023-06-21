110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspicious package causes evacuation at downtown Phoenix law firm

Firefighters are working with Phoenix Police to find a possible suspect.
Firefighters are working with Phoenix Police to find a possible suspect.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspicious package caused an evacuation at a downtown Phoenix business on Tuesday afternoon. Around 11 a.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to the 18th floor of a law firm near 1st and Washington streets for reports of a package containing an unknown substance. Firefighters quickly evacuated 19 people out of the building, and hazardous material crews arrived to test the substance. According to Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller, the substance came back as negative and is “not dangerous or harmful at all.”

Fire crews checked out those inside the building, and no one needed to be taken to the hospital. The package will be sent to a lab for additional testing. Firefighters are working with Phoenix Police to find a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa

Latest News

No containment of the fire has been reported.
Ventana Fire burns 55 acres northeast of Tucson; 25% contained
Dominic Alcarez is a fake contractor with no license, as required by law.
Two Phoenix homeowners say fake contractor owes them thousands of dollars
2 Phoenix homeowners claim fake contractor ripped them off
City of Phoenix considers closing hiking trails longer during high heat
Officials warn people to avoid water at Bartlett Lake due to potentially toxic algae