Prescott toddler in critical condition from meth overdose; 2 arrested

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Prescott toddler is in the hospital after overdosing on methamphetamine Tuesday morning. Prescott police say the boy was having seizure-like symptoms and was rushed to Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Toxicology results showed he had meth in his system, investigators said. The boy was later flown to a Phoenix hospital.

Officers spoke to the boy’s father, 30-year-old Johnny Holguin. Police say Holguin showed signs of recent drug use and found he had cocaine with him. As the investigation continued, authorities discovered Holguin lived with his father and aunt, 65-year-old Sylvia Uranga. Holguin and Uranga admitted to using meth within the past couple of days, investigators said. The two were taken into custody and booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail on charges of child abuse and possession of dangerous drugs. Holguin’s father wasn’t arrested. The toddler is in critical but stable condition.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.