Predict rainfall of this year’s monsoon season with UArizona’s fantasy forecast game

By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An online game created by the University of Arizona launches on Thursday for all those looking to put their forecast skills to the test for the chance to win a $400 prize!

The University of Arizona’s Southwest Monsoon Fantasy Forecasts game was created to engage people’s curiosity about climate. The game allows players to compete against one another with their monsoon season predictions. Players can predict the total rainfall from July to September by submitting their forecasts for five major cities: Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Albuquerque and El Paso. The forecasts must be submitted before the start of each month, and scores are generated based on the accuracy and riskiness of predictions.

The season officially begins on June 15, which could be a drier-than-normal monsoon across eastern and central Arizona.

The game was created in 2021 by Arizona Institute for Resilience researchers. As many people tend to talk about weather forecasts in gloomy, apocalyptic ways, this fantasy forecast game aims to generate hope and inspire learning about climate. “We wanted to make climate not a villain, but a hero,” said Zack Guido, principal investigator for the fantasy forecasts project and an assistant professor at the Arizona Institute for Resilience.

This year, the game has a resource page with links to additional information about monsoons and professional forecasts to help players make their guesses. The winner of the game will be awarded a $400 Amazon gift card. The runner-up will get a $300 gift card, and the third place will receive a $200 gift card.

To learn more about the Southwest Monsoon Fantasy Forecast game, click here.

