Phoenix city leaders conduct latest clearing of ‘The Zone’ homeless encampment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix spent much of Wednesday morning clearing out another block of the downtown homeless encampment more prominently known as “The Zone.”

It comes as the city fast-approaches a court set deadline to show progress in clearing the homeless encampment that has been ruled a nuisance. “The Zone” needs to be cleared by July, and the City of Phoenix is taking more aggressive action as the date approaches, but at this time, it doesn’t appear like enough progress will be done on-time.

‘The Zone,’ the nickname given to the homeless encampment just west of downtown Phoenix has become one of the most talked-about issues facing the Valley.

“At the pace we’re going right now, we will not clear everything out by that time. I don’t want to speak to pending litigation, every two to three weeks with each block,” said Deputy Director Office of Homeless Solutions Scott Hall said.

He also explained that there are about 550 people still living there but have no actual data to show clearing of “The Zone.” In the meantime, it has led to homeless people in other areas of town. As of Wednesday morning, they are engaging with 14 people who mostly say they will accept services. Also said people have not been coming back to the same areas; where they are going is not being tracked, unless they go to a shelter.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.