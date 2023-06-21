110 ° Day Contest
One dead after late-night shooting in Tempe

Bullet holes could be seen in the red car's exterior.
Bullet holes could be seen in the red car's exterior.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a late-night shooting in Tempe on Tuesday.

Tempe Police tell Arizona’s Family that they, along with Phoenix officers, were called out to “unknown trouble” near Baseline Road and 48th Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times. Video from the scene showed bullet holes in a red SUV in the middle of the road. Police say the people inside the car were shot and that at least one of them died. However, the exact number of those shot has not yet been released.

The road was closed through the early morning hours. An investigation remains underway.

