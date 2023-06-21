110 ° Day Contest
Missing Tempe teen’s body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman State Park

By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in a bonfire pile near Lost Dutchman State Park as a missing 18-year-old from Tempe, Parker League.

Deputies say League’s death was “malicious,” but didn’t specify further. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office homicide unit is now investigating what led up to his death.

The body was discovered on Tuesday, June 13, in a remote desert area northeast of Apache Junction. League’s body was found in what remained from a makeshift bonfire close to the Bulldog Canyon - Hackamore area, east of SR-88 and Lost Dutchman State Park. MCSO still hasn’t said how the teen died.

The body was found in a bonfire pit on Monday.
The body was found in a bonfire pit on Monday.(Arizona's Family)

Last week, Arizona’s Family True Crime reporter Briana Whitney spoke to experts who say detectives will likely use cell phone data and certain characteristics of the body to piece together the investigation. Former Phoenix PD homicide sergeant Troy Hillman explained that DNA collected at the scene, and any remnants of blunt force trauma could help provide a clearer picture of what happened. The area of the bonfire could also provide clues. “It also speaks to potential suspects as being potentially familiar with that area and/or wanting to have some sort of solitude to commit the heinous act or dump the body,” said Hillman.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office wouldn’t confirm whether or not the body itself was burned inside the bonfire pit or the condition of the remains.

