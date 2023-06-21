110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say

FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.(Ammodramus / Wikipedia via MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man died after being trapped inside a grain bin in Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived around 9:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the bins but the other man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day
Woman donates Mercury shirts to adult daycare after mother's request
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to the media, June 13, 2023, on...
AI is a ‘moment of revolution,’ top Democrat says in urging swift action on regulations
A prepared dish of Good Meat's cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda,...
US regulators approve the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat