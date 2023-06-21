110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Gilbert parking lot

Police say he is facing second-degree murder charges.
Police say he is facing second-degree murder charges.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a man in Gilbert.

According to Gilbert police, 36-year-old Dennis Fernando Pacheco was arrested on Tuesday. Investigators say that the stabbing happened early Sunday morning near Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Isaiah Panez, who had been stabbed multiple times in a parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Pacheco as the suspect and found him in Tempe. He has since been booked into the Maricopa County jail on a single count of second-degree murder. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

In 2022, there were 96 reported firefighter deaths.
Heart attacks, cardiac arrest seen in majority of on-duty firefighter deaths
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox...
Update: Corbin Carroll third in All-Star voting among NL outfielders
Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Northern Arizona bear who killed Tucson man was healthy, tested negative for rabies
New law protects people in conservatorships: SB 1291