Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Gilbert parking lot

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a man in Gilbert.

According to Gilbert police, 36-year-old Dennis Fernando Pacheco was arrested on Tuesday. Investigators say that the stabbing happened early Sunday morning near Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Isaiah Panez, who had been stabbed multiple times in a parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Pacheco as the suspect and found him in Tempe. He has since been booked into the Maricopa County jail on a single count of second-degree murder. No other information has been released.

