Sweet Basil Culinary Center in Scottsdale helps you unleash your inner chef

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sweet Basil Culinary Center is your home for everything cooking, hosting and entertaining. You’ll find spatulas and scrub brushes, dips and sauces, pots and pans, hand-painted wine glasses, and so much more.

Inspired by her love of good food and good company, owner Martie Sullivan opened Sweet Basil close to 30 years ago. (The anniversary is in September!) Her passion for food comes from cooking. She believes cooking should be enjoyed and accessible for everyone. So to make that happen, Sweet Basil offers a bevy of cooking classes in a big in-store kitchen created for teaching and hands-on learning — from Lunch and Learns to Wine Pairings to Grilling, and so much more.

Sweet Basil offers 40 classes a month with 4 professional chefs — you are sure to find one that interests you! Martie is very passionate about her cooking classes for kids. She feels teaching kids how to properly prepare delicious meals out of whole foods sets them up for a healthy and happy life!! And it’s never too late to learn!

Sweet Basil moved recently from its longtime location on Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road to Pinnacle Peak Road. Check the address before you head in!!!

Sweet Basil Culinary Center

Phone: 480-596-5628

Address: 8900 E Pinnacle Peak Rd., Suite C5, Scottsdale, AZ

Website: sweetbasilgourmet.com

