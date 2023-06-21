Heart attacks, cardiac arrest seen in majority of on-duty firefighter deaths

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sudden cardiac arrest and heart attacks accounted for a majority of on-duty firefighter deaths in 2022, according to a recent study by the National Fire Protection Association.

In the past year, 96 on-duty firefighters died: 51 volunteer, 38 career, 6 contractors, and one full-time federal land management employee. Of the deaths related to cardiac issues: 34 were sudden cardiac incidents, 11 deaths included an unspecified medical cause, 2 deaths were the result of drug overdoses, one was due to cardiac symptoms, and another was due to a stroke or aneurysm.

Senior research analyst at NFPA Richard Campbell said, “By adjusting the reporting period by 24 hours, we were able to more fully capture cardiac failure among firefighters, allowing us to more accurately identify the serious health risks firefighters face on the job.” According to Campbell, multiple deaths were also attributed to “unspecified medical causes” that likely would have increased the percentage of those who died from cardiac-related deaths.

The following was attributed to 33 firefighter trauma injuries:

20 internal trauma deaths

6 deaths by crushing

5 due to unspecified trauma injuries

2 due to gunshot or projectiles

2022 tied with 2009 for the highest number of multiple-fatality deaths: 4 involving vehicles and 2 involving structure fires. More than one-fifth of all deaths happened during or leaving emergencies. This report highlights that firefighting is a high-stress, physically demanding job that puts each individual at severe risk. Campbell said, “Ongoing efforts to adequately address these issues will be needed in order to see meaningful reductions.”

