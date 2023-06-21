110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Heart attacks, cardiac arrest seen in majority of on-duty firefighter deaths

In 2022, there were 96 reported firefighter deaths.
In 2022, there were 96 reported firefighter deaths.(WNDU)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sudden cardiac arrest and heart attacks accounted for a majority of on-duty firefighter deaths in 2022, according to a recent study by the National Fire Protection Association.

In the past year, 96 on-duty firefighters died: 51 volunteer, 38 career, 6 contractors, and one full-time federal land management employee. Of the deaths related to cardiac issues: 34 were sudden cardiac incidents, 11 deaths included an unspecified medical cause, 2 deaths were the result of drug overdoses, one was due to cardiac symptoms, and another was due to a stroke or aneurysm.

RELATED: Bee attack in Scottsdale leaves firefighter, 3 others hospitalized

Senior research analyst at NFPA Richard Campbell said, “By adjusting the reporting period by 24 hours, we were able to more fully capture cardiac failure among firefighters, allowing us to more accurately identify the serious health risks firefighters face on the job.” According to Campbell, multiple deaths were also attributed to “unspecified medical causes” that likely would have increased the percentage of those who died from cardiac-related deaths.

The following was attributed to 33 firefighter trauma injuries:

  • 20 internal trauma deaths
  • 6 deaths by crushing
  • 5 due to unspecified trauma injuries
  • 2 due to gunshot or projectiles

2022 tied with 2009 for the highest number of multiple-fatality deaths: 4 involving vehicles and 2 involving structure fires. More than one-fifth of all deaths happened during or leaving emergencies. This report highlights that firefighting is a high-stress, physically demanding job that puts each individual at severe risk. Campbell said, “Ongoing efforts to adequately address these issues will be needed in order to see meaningful reductions.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

150,000 Arizonans have lost Medicaid coverage
According to AHCCCS data, 78% of people so far were kicked off for procedural reasons.
150,000 Arizonans have been kicked off Medicaid after 3-year disenrollment pause
Creighton University and St. Joseph's are working together to teach the next generation of...
Creighton University, St. Joseph’s host summer medical academy for Phoenix teens
St. Joseph hosting summer medical academy for Valley youth