110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs signs second bill aimed at probate reform

A new law is protecting those who find themselves in conservatorships.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans pushing for probate reform in the state are celebrating another victory, as Governor Katie Hobbs signed a law aimed at protecting the rights of people who are in guardianships and conservatorship.

“All the victims that came forward to testify, as hard as I know it was, they came forward, they testified, and I think they’re really the reason the bill got passed because their voices were heard,” said Sherry Lund, who helped lead the fight for change after her own family’s probate battle inspired her to tackle the issue. Conservatorships and guardianships can be necessary for people who are incapacitated. However, people who’ve been calling for change say the probate system is broken, trapping some in conservatorships and guardianships that are harmful. They say families have lost money, estates, and even precious time with loved ones.

Now, the new law, SB 1291, will ensure people who are in guardianships and conservatorships are informed of their rights and will protect their ability to have contact with loved ones. It passed with unanimous, bipartisan support before it was sent to the Governor’s desk for her signature. “The governor signing this bill changes everything. It really gives people back their freedom. It gives people back the ability to have due process and to make decisions on their own,” Lund said.

On Your Side first reported on the issue when a former executive at a big company shared his story. Bill Chalmers calls himself a survivor of a probate system that left him bankrupt. He says his own attorney recommended a conservator to help him get through a messy divorce. “I was like, ‘Ok. If you guys can help me get money I’ll actually acquiesce. It’s only temporary. We’ll get through this. but then all of a sudden, as soon as they got their hooks in me, the whole story changed,” Chalmers said. “They put me into a guardianship. They took me from my home, put me in a hotel, took away my phone, took away my computer, took away everything that I had.”

Last month, Hobbs signed another law that will create a probate advisory panel. The group will hold public hearings on improving adult guardianships and conservatorship.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
DPS officials say they have closed the westbound ramp in the area for the investigation.
Body found inside a parked car along Loop 202 in Mesa
An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper is recovering in the hospital after being shot...
Chase, shootout ends with man dead, Phoenix officer and DPS trooper hospitalized

Latest News

New law protects people in conservatorships: SB 1291
Valley Metro working to cut down on vehicles crashing into light rail trains
Valley Metro light rail system mostly operates on tracks built on city streets. The largest...
Valley Metro working to cut down on vehicles crashing into light rail trains
Dominic Alcarez is a fake contractor with no license, as required by law.
Two Phoenix homeowners say fake contractor owes them thousands of dollars