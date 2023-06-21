Gov. Hobbs signs second bill aimed at probate reform

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans pushing for probate reform in the state are celebrating another victory, as Governor Katie Hobbs signed a law aimed at protecting the rights of people who are in guardianships and conservatorship.

“All the victims that came forward to testify, as hard as I know it was, they came forward, they testified, and I think they’re really the reason the bill got passed because their voices were heard,” said Sherry Lund, who helped lead the fight for change after her own family’s probate battle inspired her to tackle the issue. Conservatorships and guardianships can be necessary for people who are incapacitated. However, people who’ve been calling for change say the probate system is broken, trapping some in conservatorships and guardianships that are harmful. They say families have lost money, estates, and even precious time with loved ones.

Now, the new law, SB 1291, will ensure people who are in guardianships and conservatorships are informed of their rights and will protect their ability to have contact with loved ones. It passed with unanimous, bipartisan support before it was sent to the Governor’s desk for her signature. “The governor signing this bill changes everything. It really gives people back their freedom. It gives people back the ability to have due process and to make decisions on their own,” Lund said.

On Your Side first reported on the issue when a former executive at a big company shared his story. Bill Chalmers calls himself a survivor of a probate system that left him bankrupt. He says his own attorney recommended a conservator to help him get through a messy divorce. “I was like, ‘Ok. If you guys can help me get money I’ll actually acquiesce. It’s only temporary. We’ll get through this. but then all of a sudden, as soon as they got their hooks in me, the whole story changed,” Chalmers said. “They put me into a guardianship. They took me from my home, put me in a hotel, took away my phone, took away my computer, took away everything that I had.”

Last month, Hobbs signed another law that will create a probate advisory panel. The group will hold public hearings on improving adult guardianships and conservatorship.

